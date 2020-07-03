$208.40 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to announce sales of $208.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.97 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $207.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $707.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $710.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $783.51 million, with estimates ranging from $774.70 million to $797.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.58. The stock had a trading volume of 285,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,658. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.17. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,293,136. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,617,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,804,000 after buying an additional 411,558 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,048,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,615,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.