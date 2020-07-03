$213.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce sales of $213.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.79 million to $217.10 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $176.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $793.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $790.02 million to $796.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $880.18 million, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $944.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Shares of MRCY traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 431,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $534,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,735,083.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,625 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

