$235.90 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will post $235.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.98 million and the lowest is $201.58 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $354.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,003. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

