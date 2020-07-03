$25.46 Million in Sales Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce sales of $25.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.52 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $22.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $102.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $104.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $106.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFLT. TheStreet downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

PFLT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. 151,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.51 million, a P/E ratio of 418.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.