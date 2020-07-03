2key.network (2KEY) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. 2key.network has a market cap of $664,679.14 and $893,418.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.40 or 0.04860518 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00017008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002431 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,820,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,940,289 tokens. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.