$3.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report $3.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.64 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $14.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $14.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $15.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.12. The stock had a trading volume of 940,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,195,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after acquiring an additional 776,508 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,249 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Biogen by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,769,000 after acquiring an additional 444,508 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 644.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,989,000 after acquiring an additional 415,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.