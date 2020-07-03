$30.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post $30.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.52 billion and the highest is $31.25 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $31.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $138.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.13 billion to $143.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $167.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $160.60 billion to $174.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,536.87.

GOOGL stock traded up $27.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,469.93. 2,823,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,987. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,416.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,353.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

