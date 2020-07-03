$37.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) will announce sales of $37.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.45 billion to $38.02 billion. Cigna posted sales of $34.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $153.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.63 billion to $155.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $161.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $157.98 billion to $166.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.49. 890,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

