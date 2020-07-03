$4.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.93 and the highest is $5.36. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $8.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.18 to $24.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CACC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.40.

CACC traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $420.40. The stock had a trading volume of 142,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,813. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.29. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $499.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 28.62 and a current ratio of 28.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.52.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total transaction of $715,605.00. Insiders have sold 88,934 shares of company stock valued at $29,476,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 61.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 878,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,677,000 after acquiring an additional 336,043 shares during the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $62,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $45,408,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,587,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $14,420,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

