$408.08 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to announce sales of $408.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.90 million and the lowest is $342.20 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $520.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $4,455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,998,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,005,358 shares of company stock worth $306,245,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 38.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after acquiring an additional 528,135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FND traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $57.81. 938,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.