$453.90 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report $453.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $457.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $591.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

AMG traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 376,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.21 per share, with a total value of $652,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,316,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

