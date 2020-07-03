$46.01 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) will announce $46.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.12 million and the lowest is $45.90 million. First Bancshares posted sales of $37.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancshares will report full year sales of $182.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.20 million to $183.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $185.45 million, with estimates ranging from $184.80 million to $186.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bancshares.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $15,175,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 638,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 157,525 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 582,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,851,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. 54,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

