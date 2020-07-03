$49.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce sales of $49.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.80 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $50.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $203.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.80 million to $206.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $196.00 million, with estimates ranging from $193.30 million to $199.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,986.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonita Lee bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,710 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAFC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 272,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.