$512.26 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $512.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $534.40 million and the lowest is $492.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $534.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.68.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $109.75. 439,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,648. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

