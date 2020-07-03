$52.50 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report $52.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $52.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $214.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.30 million to $221.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $206.28 million, with estimates ranging from $202.80 million to $212.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBNC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 104,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,213. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

