$52.95 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post $52.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.83 million to $68.00 million. Pacira Biosciences reported sales of $102.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year sales of $411.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.50 million to $457.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $549.07 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $638.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.93.

PCRX stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 965,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,993. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,617.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 60,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $3,021,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,069.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,184 shares of company stock worth $5,337,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

