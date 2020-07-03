$54.42 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to announce sales of $54.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.15 billion to $55.81 billion. McKesson posted sales of $55.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $235.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.65 billion to $237.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $246.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.24 billion to $250.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on McKesson from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.20.

MCK traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $150.91. 1,168,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,018. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $1,942,934. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

