$572.30 Million in Sales Expected for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to report sales of $572.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $549.20 million and the highest is $595.40 million. Rev Group reported sales of $617.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REVG. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rev Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 217,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $386.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,142,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 834,288 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,042,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262,888 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,003,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after acquiring an additional 114,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 406,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

