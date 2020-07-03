$6.87 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) to announce $6.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the highest is $8.80 million. Tellurian reported sales of $5.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $79.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $130.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.34 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $241.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. The company had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

TELL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

