$60.54 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce sales of $60.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.70 million. Appian posted sales of $66.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $273.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $277.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $311.19 million, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $316.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of APPN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. 684,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,622. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $217,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,158.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,517 shares of company stock worth $2,688,192. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Appian by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.