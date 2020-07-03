$61.32 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report $61.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.48 million and the highest is $62.00 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $68.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $250.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.48 million to $256.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $270.17 million, with estimates ranging from $253.08 million to $286.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 415,820 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 227,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $602.00 million, a PE ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.17. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

