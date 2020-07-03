$61.32 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report $61.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.48 million and the highest is $62.00 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $68.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $250.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.48 million to $256.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $270.17 million, with estimates ranging from $253.08 million to $286.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 415,820 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 227,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $602.00 million, a PE ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.17. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.