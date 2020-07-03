$647.43 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post sales of $647.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $643.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $731.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.20.

NYSE:MTD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $804.79. 92,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $779.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $750.82.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total value of $119,442.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total transaction of $345,544.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

