$665.02 Million in Sales Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report sales of $665.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $680.05 million. E*TRADE Financial reported sales of $685.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.96.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. 1,940,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.26. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

