$782.61 Million in Sales Expected for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will report $782.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.40 million to $874.70 million. Mercadolibre posted sales of $545.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.90.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $11.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $988.42. 316,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,776. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $998.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $880.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mercadolibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,524,000 after purchasing an additional 158,150 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Mercadolibre by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,338,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,337,000 after purchasing an additional 110,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,428 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mercadolibre by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,706,000 after purchasing an additional 254,439 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

