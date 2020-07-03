$804.88 Million in Sales Expected for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to report sales of $804.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $854.53 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.48 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Laureate Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,115,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,779,000 after buying an additional 1,302,397 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after buying an additional 1,637,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAUR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 1,009,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,500. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

