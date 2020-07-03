$838.35 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post $838.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $834.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $841.76 million. Genpact posted sales of $881.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 9.07%. Genpact’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,240,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,658 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 610,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,834,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.1% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 146,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 115.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 437,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 235,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $36.56. 557,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.