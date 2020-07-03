$9.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will announce sales of $9.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nike’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.51 billion and the highest is $9.60 billion. Nike posted sales of $10.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year sales of $39.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.63 billion to $41.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.08 billion to $47.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 19,144.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nike by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,903,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

