Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $176,842.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.04793322 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054399 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Hotbit, ZBG, IDEX, CoinBene, YoBit, HitBTC, DDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, BitForex, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, CoinExchange and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

