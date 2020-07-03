Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACST. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

NASDAQ ACST traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.