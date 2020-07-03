Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.72. 2,003,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,895. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $218.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.