Actinium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $283,924.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Actinium has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market capitalization of $303,713.66 and approximately $283,924.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054041 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 22,107,550 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

