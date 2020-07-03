Adelphoi Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $88,822.21 and $229.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.01697025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169150 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00109662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.