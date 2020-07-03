AdEx 24 Hour Volume Reaches $215,465.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $215,465.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.78 or 0.04906332 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00021284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

About AdEx

ADX is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,782,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

