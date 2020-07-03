AdHive Achieves Market Capitalization of $89,075.82 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One AdHive token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. AdHive has a market cap of $89,075.82 and approximately $167.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000413 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 161.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv

Buying and Selling AdHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

