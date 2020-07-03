Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $36,291.84 and $5.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,597,267 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

