Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAV shares. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

TSE AAV traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$1.71. 222,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,114. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of $366.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$65.77 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Mcintosh purchased 15,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,954.88.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

