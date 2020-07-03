aelf (ELF) Market Cap Achieves $48.50 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. aelf has a total market capitalization of $48.50 million and $12.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045012 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.04898815 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.
- Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00020614 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054586 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031509 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002401 BTC.
