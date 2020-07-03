aelf (ELF) Market Cap Achieves $48.50 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. aelf has a total market capitalization of $48.50 million and $12.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.04898815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00020614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002401 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.