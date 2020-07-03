Aeon One Day Volume Hits $15,264.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $15,264.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00005475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00691000 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001509 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 297.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

