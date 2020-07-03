AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Cfra cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. 1,178,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. AerCap has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.19.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

