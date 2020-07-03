AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra decreased their target price on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

NYSE AER traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. AerCap has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 93,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

