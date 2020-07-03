Aeternity (AE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.72 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $41.74 million and $6.72 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001454 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, OOOBTC, Tokenomy and Crex24. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001088 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 360,239,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,418,626 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitMart, Zebpay, Kyber Network, HADAX, ZB.COM, Liqui, Bithumb, BigONE, IDAX, Gate.io, FCoin, OOOBTC, Koinex, OKEx, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, Crex24, CoinBene, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

