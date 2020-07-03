Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Banco Santander lowered Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

NASDAQ:AFYA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.40. 132,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Afya has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Afya by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Afya by 98.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

