Agenus (AGEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) recently:

7/2/2020 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2020 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2020 – Agenus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2020 – Agenus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2020 – Agenus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Agenus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AGEN remained flat at $$4.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Agenus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 384,025 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $1,370,969.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,580,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,760,932.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 781,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,418. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $29,827,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Agenus by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,960 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Agenus by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 294,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

