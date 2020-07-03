AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.0511 on Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded down 4% against the dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.43 or 0.04830187 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002385 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AST is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.