AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $191,907.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,615.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,446,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,098,985.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,736,242 shares of company stock valued at $270,885,636. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,246. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

