Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

News coverage about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $7.65 on Friday, reaching $223.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,120,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,376,266. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

