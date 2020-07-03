Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

ATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

NYSE ATI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. 1,702,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,370. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

