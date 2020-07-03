Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.40

News headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news impact score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alphabet’s score:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG traded up $26.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,464.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,415.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,355.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227 shares of company stock worth $304,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

