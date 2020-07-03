Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report sales of $76.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $196.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $363.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.20 million to $368.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $413.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.72% and a negative return on equity of 242.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASPS. ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 131,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.45. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 104,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $229.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.68. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

