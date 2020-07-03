Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.72). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 258.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 242.64% and a negative net margin of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million.

ASPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 48,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $416,179.82. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 49,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.61. 104,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,583. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $229.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

